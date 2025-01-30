The National Transportation Safety Board promised to “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation into the fatal collision between the Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

Board member J. Todd Inman fought back tears during a press conference today (30 January) as he pledged to find out what happened for the families of the victims.

Mr Inman’s voice cracked as he expressed his “heartfelt sorrow” to those impacted by the crash.

He said: “We will help find out what happened, we will do it factually and we will do it accurately.”