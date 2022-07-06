Keir Starmer labelled Tory cabinet resignations “the first recorded case of sinking ships fleeing the rat” as he called for Boris Johnson to step down at PMQs.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their roles on Tuesday evening (5 July), sparking mass revolt from other MPs in the Conservative Party.

In a scathing attack on the government, Mr Starmer suggested any minister resigning now “hasn’t got a shred of integrity”.

“Mr Speaker, isn’t this the first recorded case of the sinking ships fleeing the rat?” he asked.

