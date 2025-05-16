Listen: Prank 999 caller requests armed police to gorilla in busy town centre

A prank caller dialled 999 to report a "gorilla" in a town centre in Leicestershire in a call released by police to remind the public to only use the line in an emergency.

The teenager made a hoax call to ask officers to attend a shopping precinct in Coalville.

When asked for his contact information, the caller said: "I've forgotten where I live because I'm on loads of cocaine."

Leicestershire Police warned: "These calls can prevent real emergencies from being addressed promptly.

"Only call our 999-emergency line when it's absolutely necessary. Every second counts in an emergency."