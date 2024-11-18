Video: Knife-wielding suspect hurls axe at police car

A suspect was filmed on dashcam footage throwing a hatchet at a police car in Springfield, Massachusetts, on 11 November.

Massachusetts State Police said a new recruit and his coach were on patrol and stopped to enter information about a vehicle stop they carried out earlier in the day.

A man then approached the cruiser carrying a hatchet in his right hand, several knives, and a machete.

Authorities said the individual asked troopers why they wouldn’t leave the vehicle and arrest him for the weapons in his hands.

Troopers told the man he was free to leave before reversing away from the man, who then threw the hatchet at the passenger side of the windshield.

Police said the man complied with verbal commands, dropped his weapons, and surrendered.