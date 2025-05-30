Terrifying footage shows hero cop rescuing fire captain’s daughter from blazing car

This is the moment that a fire captain’s daughter was rescued from a burning car by a police officer in Arizona in the early hours of Monday (25 May).

Bodycam footage shows the cop running towards the blazing vehicle as the trapped woman beeps her horn frantically.

The officer then smashes through the window as he shouts “get out, get out, get out” to the woman, who was involved in a car accident.

The woman cries “help me” before the cop drags her out through the window by her bare feet.

She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but is expected to survive, authorities said.