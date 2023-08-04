This is the moment a police officer leaps onto a high-speed runaway boat after its helmsman fell overboard, in scenes resembling a Hollywood movie.

The coastguard had attempted to deploy a prop fowling device to stop the vessel, but this was unsuccessful.

The footage, shared by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment Deputy Fernandes leaps aboard to take control of the vessel, after his colleague Deputy Constant intercepts the boat.

The helmsman had fallen overboard, but was rescued by a good Samaritan.