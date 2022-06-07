Police investigate suspicious package near Downing Street

City of Westminster Police established a safety cordon while officers investigated a possible suspicious package on Parliament Street, near Downing Street, on Tuesday (7 June).

This video shows a section of the road being cleared by police.

Authorities said that road closures and cordons were lifted a short while later as the item was found to be non-suspicious.

"We thank the public for their co-operation while we dealt with the item", MPS Westminster said.

