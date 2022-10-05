Suella Braverman says seeing a plane taking off to Rwanda is her ‘dream’

Suella Braverman gushed that it is her “dream” and “obsession” to see a photograph of a flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda on the front page of The Telegraph.

“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said.

An investigation by The Independent revealed the horrors of the first attempted flight in June - which did not take off after a challenge by the European Court of Human Rights - with asylum seekers subjected to “inhumane” treatment.

Sign up to our newsletters.