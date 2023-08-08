Firefighters battle wildfires in Portugal as thousands forced to evacuate

Over 2,000 firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in Portugal as the country experiences several days of extreme heat.

Portugal’s national weather service issued a red warning on Monday 7 August for several regions in which temperatures were expected to reach between 40 and 43 degrees.

Over 700 fire vehicles and at least 14 aircraft have been deployed to battle the blazes.

The fire that started in Odemira, a region south of Lisbon, is the one concentrating more resources and focusing the concern of authorities.

Around 1,400 people have been evacuated from their homes in the area.