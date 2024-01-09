Former Post Office minister grilled on decision to grant ex-boss Paula Vennells CBE

Former Post Office minister Paul Scully is quizzed on who decided to award boss Paula Vennells a CBE during the Horizon IT scandal.

Mr Scully, who became Post Office minister after the scandal confirmed he had “no idea” who decided to grant Ms Vennells the honour, when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (9 January).

Presenter Susanna Reid asked: “Have you asked?”

He replied: “Not yet, but I will do as it goes through the Cabinet office.”

It has now emerged that Ms Vennells is now handing back her CBE with immediate effect over her handling of the scandal.