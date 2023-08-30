Power outage caused by Hurricane Idalia captured during live broadcast

A power outage in Tallahassee, Florida, caused by Hurricane Idalia was captured during a live TV broadcast.

Journalist Forrest Saunders was caught in the blackout as he spoke on the impact of the storm on Wednesday 30 August.

“We just lost power,” he exclaimed, as the lights around him went out.

“If you can’t see me, I apologise.”

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 on Wednesday morning, bringing “catastrophic storm surge” to parts of Florida.

The storm is now Category 1 after losing power as it moves inland towards Georgia and South Carolina.