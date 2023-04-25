Hundreds of Prezzo jobs at risk as chain hit by soaring energy and food costs

Hundreds of Prezzo workers are at risk of redundancy as the Italian restaurant chain is to shut 46 loss-making restaurants due to soaring energy and food costs.

Cuts, which are part of a broader strategic review, will affect sites where “the post-Covid recovery has proved harder than we had hoped.”

The restaurant group says it has been impacted by its utility bills more than doubling and a 40 per cent increase in the cost of spaghetti, 28 per cent rise for pizza sauce and 15 per cent increase in the cost of its dough balls.

