Moving van parked outside Downing Street as Liz Truss departs No 10

A moving van was spotted outside Downing Street on Tuesday, as Liz Truss prepared to depart No 10.

The outgoing prime minister made her final speech to the nation in the morning, before visiting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to formally resign from office.

Amid all the chaos of the latest PM changeover, a bright yellow moving van was spotted parked amongst other vehicles close to No 10.

Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss’s successor, also made an address outside No 10 shortly before midday.

