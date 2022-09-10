Prince Andrew speaks publicly for first time since Queen’s death

The Duke of York has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew thanked people for visiting Balmoral after the death of his mother.

In a short speech, he thanked members of the public for visiting Balmoral to pay tribute. Speaking to the crowd, he said: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”

It follows the monarch’s proclamation as the King at the accession council ceremony this morning.

