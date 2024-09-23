Prince Harry said his late mother Princess Diana would be horrified that children are still living in a world “infested by landmines”.

The Duke of Sussex made a passionate speech during an appearance for the Halo Trust, the landmine clearance charity supported by Diana, in New York on Monday (23 September).

The duke, who celebrated his milestone 40th birthday a week ago, is forging ahead with his charity work after describing how fatherhood has given him a renewed sense of purpose to make “this world a better place”.

Addressing the crowd on Monday, Harry said: “My mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren live in a world infested by landmines.”