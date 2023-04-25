The Duke of Sussex is currently involved in a legal battle with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun.

Prince Harry alleges that the billionaire’s titles engaged in overwhelming press intrusion, including phone hacking.

Among the revelations that have emerged from the court filings is that the Prince of Wales received a secret settlement payment from NGN over phone hacking, and that the late Queen was allegedly aware and had signed off these payments.

It was also revealed that Harry tried to block journalists from attending his and Meghan Markle’s wedding

