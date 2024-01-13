Thousands are expected to gather in the centre of Washington DC today for a rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza today (13 January).

The ‘March on Washington for Gaza’ will set off from Freedom Plaza at 13:00 local time, and end at the White House.

It’s one of many protests that has happened in recent weeks as the Israel-Hamas war continues, and organisers say that buses are bringing activists from over 20 states to take part.

The American Muslim Task Force for Palestine and the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War & End Racism) Coalition are the driving forces behind the march, and asked for public donations to help bring people who wanted to march to the city.

It’s hoped that the action will put increasing pressure on Joe Biden to act, despite him giving the go-ahead for US-led strikes on the Houthis groups backing Hamas this week.