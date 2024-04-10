Protesters called on Sir Keir Starmer to support an arms embargo on Israel in a protest outside the Labour leader’s London home.

The Young Demand group hung a banner outside Sir Keir’s home that read “Starmer stop the killing” on Tuesday evening (9 April).

This was surrounded by red hand prints. They also laid rows of children’s shoes at his front door.

The Metropolitan police confirmed three people were arrested under section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001, a power designed to “stop the harassment of a person at their home address”.