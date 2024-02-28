Protestors attend a vigil in New York City for Aaron Bushnell

Senior Airman Aaron Bushnell was a U.S. Air Force airman who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. The 25 year old posted a video online before the incident stating he did not want to be complicit in genocide regarding the war in Gaza.

Bushnell’s last words were ‘Free Palestine’.

On 27 February 2024, mourners gathered in front of the Army Recruitment Office in Times Square to celebrate the life of Aaron Bushnell and continue his mission to support Palestine in this time of war.