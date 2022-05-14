White House press secretary Jen Psaki gives advice to successor during final briefing

The outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a few words of advice for her successor during her final briefing on Friday (13 May).

Psaki warned Karine Jean-Pierre, who will be the first black woman and openly LGBT person to hold the role, to avoid getting turned into a "meme with one line."

"Otherwise be yourself. Karine... is going to bring her own magic and brilliance [and] her style to this briefing room," Psaki said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.