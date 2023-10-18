Putin and Xi Jinping pose for photos as world leaders gather in China

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin posed for photos with other world leaders at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing to mark the initiative’s 10th anniversary on Wednesday, 18 October.

China’s president and Russia’s president were joined by at least 20 heads of state and government, mainly from developing markets in Southeast and South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The BRI was launched by Xi a decade ago with the aim of building global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe.

After the event, Putin and Xi are expected to meet for bilateral talks.