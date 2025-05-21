Putin makes shock unannounced visit to nuclear plant after retaking Kursk

Vladimir Putin made a surprise inspection at a nuclear plant in Kursk, in his first visit to the region since Russian forces claimed they ejected Ukrainian troops from the area last month.

Video footage posted by Russian state media shows Putin walking around the plant in a hard hat, where he speaks to officials.

The Russian president met volunteer organisations in the city of Kurchatov, as well as visiting the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is currently under construction.

In April, the Kremlin said that it had expelled forces from Kyiv from the region, ending the largest incursion into Russian territory since World War Two.

Ukraine has not confirmed its forced removal from the area.