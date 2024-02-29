Watch: Putin threatens West with nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons on the West.

In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday (29 February), the Russian President said: “They, Nato and America, are active in other parts of the world, of course, and they continue to lie there, to deceive.

“They are preparing to strike our territory and, using the best possible forces, the most effective forces to do so.

“They have to understand that we also have weapons, weapons that can defeat them on their own territory.

“Of course, all this is very dangerous because it could actually trigger the use of nuclear weapons. Do they not understand that?”