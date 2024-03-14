Vladimir Putin has called on Russian citizens to cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election, urging them to “determine the fate of the fatherland”.

“Participation in the election today is a manifestation of patriotic feelings,” the president said in a video statement released on Thursday 14 March.

“It is necessary to reaffirm our unity and determination to move forward together. Each of your votes is valuable and significant. Therefore, I urge you to exercise your right to vote in the next three days.”

Putin added Russia was going through “a difficult period” and in order to overcome the challenges “we need to continue being united and self-confident.”