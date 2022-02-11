Young man to become first fully qualified scaffolder with Down’s Syndrome

A young man is set to become the first fully qualified scaffolder with Down’s Syndrome.

Todd, from the Swindon area works for Coles Scaffolding, and is working part-time as a scaffolder.

His boss, Martin Coles has spoken about Todd’s journey to becoming qualified in the profession, explaining he does “all the same tasks as us.”

These range from: “bringing fittings out, organising the kit for the scaffolders, loading the lorries”, and Martin emphasises: “we have no stigma here, it’s about giving people the chances.”

