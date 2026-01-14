Protester ‘fakes’ being struck by police patrol car during ICE demonstration

Dashcam footage shows a protester allegedly pretending to be hit by a patrol car during an anti-ICE demonstration in Memphis.

In the video shared by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Tuesday (13 January), a man in a high-vis jacket appears to step out in front of a slowly moving vehicle that was trying to work its way around a group of protesters.

The individual raised his hands whilst the officer shouted at him to move. The protester then slides himself under the vehicle for a couple of seconds before getting up and walking away.

The force dismissed claims that the protester had been hit “despite the narratives circulating on social media”, it said in a statement.