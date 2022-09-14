Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the final time, as her coffin was ceremonially moved from Her late Majesty’s longstanding home in London on Wednesday, 14 September.

A procession accompanied the Queen’s coffin as it is moved through the city to Westminster Hall, with Prince Harry and Prince William walking alongside their father, King Charles III.

Members of the public have already begun queuing to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state inside Westminster Hall, until her funeral next Monday.

