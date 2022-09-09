Theresa May shares funny anecdote about picnic with the Queen during Commons tribute

Theresa May paid an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death, sharing a funny anecdote about a picnic they went on while she was prime minister.

“We all mucked in to put food and drink on the table... the cheese fell on the floor, I had a split-second decision to make. I picked up the cheese, put it on the plate and put it on the table,” she said to laughter.

“I turned around to see my every move had been watched by Her Majesty the Queen.”

