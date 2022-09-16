Florists work round the clock to keep supplies flowing for Queen Elizabeth tributes

Florists have been working round the clock to keep supplies flowing as thousands rush to offer floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II.

Officials have set up dedicated sites for the offerings to be laid, such as in Green Park by Buckingham Palace, and have discouraged other non-floral gifts such as marmalade sandwiches and Paddington bear toys.

Since the passing of the Queen, there has been a 90 per cent increase in demand for cut flowers.

This video explains where suppliers are getting the flowers and how they're getting to the UK.

