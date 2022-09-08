Lindsay Hoyle makes statement on the Queen as doctors ‘concerned’ for her health

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, has made a statement on the health of the Queen after Buckingham Palace said she is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment,” Mr Hoyle said.

His address followed a statement from the Palace that confirmed doctors are “concerned” for the monarch’s health.

