Well-wishers throw flowers on Queen's hearse as she makes 'final journey'

People threw flowers at the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as she made her "final journey" after leaving Balmoral Castle today, 11 September.

In a journey expected to last six hours, the Queen's coffin will be driven in a hearse to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to allow staff at the palace to say their goodbyes.

Well-wishers lined the streets of Ballater to pay their respects to the Queen, who died aged 96 on Thursday.

