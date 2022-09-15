Aerial footage shows queue to see Queen lying-in-state from start to finish

Aerial footage has captured the entirety of the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as the late monarch lies in state in Westminster Hall on Thursday, 15 September.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects to the Queen, facing wait times of an anticipated 35 hours.

This Sky News footage shows members of the public waiting their turn in a queue which stretches miles across the city.

Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for a total of four days, before her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

