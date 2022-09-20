Justin Trudeau sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in London hotel before Queen’s funeral

Footage showing Justin Trudeau singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a London hotel ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has sparked criticism.

The Canadian prime minister sang the Queen song at The Corinthia Hotel during his trip to London to pay his respect to Her late Majesty.

Mr Trudeau’s office confirmed that a sing-along took place after dinner on Saturday night (17 September), saying that he joined a “small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation.”

Some critics have described the leader’s apparent merriment as “inappropriate” and “disgraceful.”

