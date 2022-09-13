A schoolboy was overcome with excitement after shaking hands with King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in Northern Ireland.

In adorable footage, the young boy can be seen celebrating and holding his own hands in front of his face after the royal interaction.

He then appears to recount the moment to other children around him, who are also standing close to the barriers where the monarch is passing.

All the children, dressed in blue jumpers, can be seen with smiles on their faces.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.