A new Scottish Conservative MSP has become the first to pledge allegiance to King Charles III, after being sworn in at Holyrood on Tuesday (20 September).

Roz McCall formally joined the chamber as business resumed at the Scottish Parliament following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She took the oath to “be faithful and bear true allegiance” to the new monarch following the period of national mourning.

Meanwhile, senior MPs in the House of Commons pledged their allegiance to the King in a rare Saturday Commons sitting earlier this month.

