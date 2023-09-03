Rachel Johnson insists all MPs should ‘spend some time in prison’

Rachel Johnson has made the claim that ‘all MPs should spend time in prison’ - before acknowledging that it would include both of her brothers.

Johnson appeared on Sky News with Trevor Phillips, when she joked it would be ‘very good’ to get them to answer questions more honestly about the state of the country.

“Open goal”, she laughed, referring to Boris and Jo Johnson being the target of her claims.

Johnson went on to say the tactic ‘worked’ with John Aitken, who was charged with perjury and perverting the course of justice in 1999.