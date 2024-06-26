Iconic home on 114-year-old Rapidan Dam partially collapses into river

An iconic house on an embankment close to the Rapidan Dam partially collapsed into the river, dramatic footage from Tuesday, 25 June shows.

The 114-year-old dam, located in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, has been breaking down after severe flooding hit the region.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said debris began accumulating at the dam on Sunday, and the swollen Blue Earth River is also cutting through the west side of the dam.

Roads nearby have been closed to protect residents, and those who are in immediate danger have been notified, officials said.