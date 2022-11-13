Rishi Sunak pays tribute to fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

Political leaders gathered at the Cenotaph in London to pay tribute to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday.

This footage shows Rishi Sunak laying down his wreath at the war memorial on Whitehall, and bowing his head in respect.

The prime minister, alongside other political leaders including Keir Starmer and Ian Blackford, stood in observance of the national two-minute silence.

King Charles, joined by other senior members of the royal family, led the service for the first time as monarch, following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

