A dog is seen helping rescuers search the rubble for survivors and victims of the deadly Miami building collapse.

Nine people are confirmed dead, while more than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South disaster early on Thursday morning. Rescuers continue to dig for survivors although no has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.

The dog, named Oreo, is seen combing the debris before having a rest. Oreo’s handler says her small size and light weight means she can get to hard-to-reach places in the rubble.