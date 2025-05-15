The host of MSNBC‘s morning show burst out laughing over Robert F. Kennedy Jr's swim through a sewage-filled creek in a hilarious on-air moment.

On May 15th, 2025, Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of "Morning Joe," was introducing a segment on the Secretary of Health and Human Services' appearance at two congressional hearings the day before.

After which, her co-host, Joe Scarborough, asked if anyone had mentioned Kennedy’s swim in Rock Creek, which is known for being infested with floating sewage.

After a few riffing comments at RFK Jr’s expense from the "Morning Joe" crew, Brzezinski burst out laughing.

When the camera next cut to the co-host, she was dabbing her eyes from the tears, trying to keep her laughter in.