Linda McMahon made a bold claim that Riley Gaines, who tied 5th in a swimming race, would have won if not for transgender opponent.

McMahon, the Trump-appointed Secretary of Education, spoke on the topic of trans women in sports live on Fox News, Wednesday (May 28).

Gaines, a former swimmer who has become an anti-transgender activist, finished tied in fifth place in a 2022 NCAA race with Lia Thomas, a trans woman.

Despite this, McMahon claimed that Gains was somehow cheated out of first place by Thomas, saying she would have 'clearly won' the race if not for one transgender swimmer.