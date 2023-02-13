Sunak explains how UK is equipped to deal with threat of Chinese spy balloons

Rishi Sunak has refused to say if Chinese spy balloons have entered UK airspace, but stressed that the government will do “whatever it takes to keep the country safe”.

While the prime minister suggested he “wouldn’t comment in detail on security measures,” he spoke of being “in constant touch” with the UK’s allies over the issue.

“People should be reassured that we have all the capabilities in place to keep the country safe,” Mr Sunak said.

“We’ll make sure that the country is always protected.”

