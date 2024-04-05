Rishi Sunak was left red-faced after he was bowled out by a child while taking part in a school cricket practice session.

The prime minister met with England’s cricket players and participants in the ACE charity programme today (5 April) at the Oval in London. and told children he “secretly” practised nets himself at the cricket ground.

Despite the practice, the prime minister suffered another blow while showcasing his batting skills.

ACE runs school and community programmes in the UK to coach young cricket players from underrepresented groups.

The Government announced plans that the UK is investing £35 million in grassroots cricket facilities and widening access to the sport within state schools.