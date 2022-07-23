Rishi Sunak labels himself the underdog as ‘forces that be’ back Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak used a speech in Grantham to label himself the 'underdog' in the Tory leadership contest, as he battles to become the next prime minister over Liz Truss.

He addressed Tory party members in the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher as voting gets closer.

"The forces that be, want this to be a coronation for the other candidate," he told the audience. "I start this part of the contest in the underdog position."

He also addressed the need for a new “radicalism” in government, as well as tackling inflation and Brexit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.