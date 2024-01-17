Sunak accuses Starmer of ‘invoicing’ Islamist group while working as lawyer

Rishi Sunak accused Sir Keir Starmer of having provided legal representation to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamist political group that the UK is now planning to ban as a terror organisation, during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (17 January).

The prime minister appeared to reference the Labour leader being part of a team of lawyers who represented the group in 2008 when it tried to overturn a ban in Germany, which was unsuccessful.

“When I see a group chanting jihad on our streets I ban them, he invoices them,” Mr Sunak added.

Sir Keir’s spokesperson said choosing to give legal advice to a group is very different from agreeing with or endorsing the views of that organisation.