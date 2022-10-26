Rishi Sunak pledges to uphold ban on fracking lifted by Liz Truss

Prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed to uphold the ban on fracking from the Tories’ 2019 manifesto during his first Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 26 October.

Overturning the moratorium on drilling for shale gas was one of the first initiatives introduced by Liz Truss during her 49 days as prime minister.

“I stand by the manifesto on that,” the new prime minister told MPs in the House of Commons.

However, Mr Sunak hinted that he could bring back an effective ban on onshore wind farms, which Ms Truss planned to scrap to boost energy supplies.

