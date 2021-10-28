Chancellor Rishi Sunak has refused to directly answer questions over whether he is contributing enough national insurance.

During an appearance on Sky News, Kay Burley asked if his £8,500 contribution on his £148,000 salary was “enough”, given he is “very comfortably off”.

Mr Sunak responded by saying “national insurance is a progressive way to raise money,” before a frustrated Burley repeated her question.

“You’re paying £8,500 in National Insurance and you’ve got a very, very healthy bank balance, do you think that’s fair?” she asked the chancellor, who again failed to directly answer.

