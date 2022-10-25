Rishi Sunak has begun his cabinet reshuffle after being appointed prime minister on Tuesday.

Close allies of outgoing leader Liz Truss - including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Brandon Lewis - are already confirmed to be out.

They have left their roles as business secretary and justice secretary respectively.

While Mr Sunak has not confirmed all the members of his new cabinet yet, it’s likely he will keep Jeremy Hunt as chancellor amid the current financial turmoil.

Dominic Raab, a constant backer of the prime minister, could also be in line for one of the top jobs.

