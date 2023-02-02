Rishi Sunak tells Piers Morgan he will ‘ratchet up’ return of Albanian migrants

Rishi Sunak has vowed that he will "ratchet up" the return of migrants to Albania during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The prime minister said the level of illegal migration to the UK from Albania is "ridiculous," and shared details of his new deal.

"If you come here illegally, you should be swiftly detained and then in a matter of days or weeks we will hear your claim," he said.

Morgan's grilling of Sunak will be aired on TalkTV at 8pm this evening, 2 February - his 100th day in office.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.