Rob Burrow’s heartbreaking MND pact with wife Lindsey prior to his death

Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey had a “no tears” pact when it came to his battle against motor neurone disease.

The rugby league legend spoke openly about his condition and his admiration for his wife, in a BBC award-winning documentary Rob Burrow: Living with MND, back in 2022.

The father-of-three, who raised millions of pounds for various MND charities following his diagnosis in 2019, died on Sunday (2 May) at the age of 41.

In this resurfaced clip from an interview on This Morning, last year, Rob speaks of a pact he and his wife made following his diagnosis.